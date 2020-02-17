Wintry Mix To Rain Today

Our next system will bring a wintry mix to the area this morning, but it won't make any impacts on roads. Temps will quickly warm above freezing and precip will change over to all rain. Most of us will pick up around a quarter inch by this evening. Outside of wet roads, I don't think travel will be impacted. Arctic air does move in slowly behind this system, but with no snow on the ground lows will be in the single digits above zero and most of us will have highs in the 20s by mid week.