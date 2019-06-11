Wisconsin firefighter dies after participating in Ironman triathlon in Madison

The Madison Fire Department has confirmed that a second Ironman athlete has died after competing in the swimming section of the triathlon-style competition over the weekend.

Todd Mahoney, an apparatus engineer with the Madison Fire Department, was rescued from the water just before 9 a.m. Sunday. Mahoney was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

Mahoney fought for his life over the next two days, according to the Madison Fire Department. He passed away Tuesday at the hospital.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Monday that 61-year-old Michael McCulloch of Cottage Grove was also removed from the water. McCulloch was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced shortly thereafter.

Mahoney was a nine-year veteran of the fire department, serving at Fire Station 1 in downtown Madison. Before that he served at Fire Station 9 on the city’s west side, and as a paramedic at Fire Station 8.

Mahoney is survived by his wife and three young sons.

“The Madison Fire Department would like to thank its Peer Support Team, City of Madison Employee Assistance Program, and the IAFF Member Assistance Program, for their ongoing support and counsel as our members grieve the loss of their beloved colleague,” the department said in a press release Tuesday. “MFD would also like to thank members of Fire Fighters Local 311 for supporting the Mahoney family during this time.”

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of Mahoney’s death.

