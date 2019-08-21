Wisconsin employee placed on leave facing sexual assault allegations against student

A Green Bay school employee has been placed on leave as she faces charges of sexual assault of a student.

Jail records show Courtney L. Roznowski, 31, has been booked on charges of Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child and Sex Assault of a Student by School Staff.

A court appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Action 2 News will be there and update this developing story.

Roznowski is listed as a paraprofessional at Southwest High School.

The Green Bay Area School District released a statement to Action 2 News.

"The District and Southwest High School administration have been made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by a support staff member with a student. In response, the District will be placing the staff member on unpaid administrative leave while the allegations are investigated. The District asks that if anyone has additional information to contact the Green Bay Police Department. "

Formal charges have not been filed. Action 2 News will be working to obtain the criminal complaint as soon as it is filed.

