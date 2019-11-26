Wisconsin woman, 104, bags a buck on her first-ever hunt

Florence Teeters went hunting with her son on her land in Phillips for the first time ever at 104-years-old.

“She was born in 1915 and raised in Phillips,” said Bill Teeters, her youngest of five children. He said his mom sat with him in his blind last year and she told him that she wanted to get a license. Bill Teeters agreed and she received her hunting license this week.

“I took Mom out to the blind this year. I had a nice chair for her and it was nice and warm," Bill Teeters said. "A little after 4 p.m., a buck shows up about 30 yards away. I tapped her on the knee and I pointed. She nodded and smiled and was real quiet. Then she took the shot.”

He says his mom was elated when she realized she made the kill yelling, “I got a buck! I got a buck!” Bill Teeters says the buck was small and a “spike” buck, which means it has unbranched antlers.

“She wanted to go hunting because she wanted to experience the part of being out in the stand with the boys,” he said. “She likes the idea of being out in the woods.”

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Joe Paul with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “Sounds like she comes from a family of hunters so they know what they are doing,”

Paul posed for a picture with Florence Teeters when she received her license.

Florence Teeters is quite the adventurer, according her son. “She went zip-lining in Milwaukee and she goes to Mardi Gras every year,” he said.

The DNR is currently looking into whether Florence Teeters is the oldest registered hunter in the state. “I believe that’s the case,” said Paul.

Anyone born before 1973 is not required to take a hunter’s safety course, according to the DNR. Florence Teeters made the cutoff by 58 years.

