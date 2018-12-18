Witness shares seeing aftermath of Davenport Dollar General shooting

As Davenport police investigate a shooting at a Dollar General, a Davenport man is also recalling seeing the aftermath.

“It seems to be an everyday thing, it doesn't matter where you're at,” said Kevin Carter, a witness who saw the aftermath of the shooting.

Kevin Carter was walking to the VA store to do some volunteering and that's when he saw police rushing to Dollar General on West locust.

“I didn’t know if it was medical or anything like that to begin with,” said Carter. “Come to find out I believe someone got shot,”

Carter says he saw police getting the male victim out of the store and getting him into an ambulance.

The Dollar General that he and his wife loved to visit has now become a crime scene. Leaving police to wonder why an altercation between two people ended with one person being shot.

“As far as what precipitated the altercation between the two, we don't know that as of yet,” said Chief Paul Sikorski of the Davenport Police Department. “But certainly, our investigators will be working on that,”

Police say the man that was shot was responsive. He’s now been taken to a local hospital. As they turn their focus to the people who did this, they are also left wondering if this shooting could be related to other recent crimes.

“We don't know if this is related to any other incidents that have been happening around the Quad Cities,” said Chief Sikorski. “But certainly our investigators are going to be looking at all those things,”

TV6 has learned from police that the person shot was 21 years old and he has non-life threatening injuries. Police also say a physical altercation inside of the store led to the shooting.

Detectives have also arrested a 17-year-old man at West High School. The gun was recovered off school grounds. At this time, the 17-year-old is being charged with carrying weapons.