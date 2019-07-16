One person shot, one in custody and one gun recovered in Davenport

A large police presence has a portion of Harrison blocked. Witnesses on the scene in the 1300 block of Harrison tell TV6 they heard "multiple shots being fired" and then someone was on the ground.

Officials with the Davenport Police Department confirm with TV6 that one person has been shot and is expected to be okay. Officials say one person is in custody at this time and that they did recover a gun.

KWQC's Chris Carter was on the scene and could see someone being loaded into an ambulance and then taken away with lights and sirens activated.

At this time, the far right lane on Harrison, in front of the Hilltop Groceries & Spirits is blocked off.

KWQC's Jenna Jackson is near the 1200 block of Scott Street where there is an additional police presence. At this time, we do not know if the two are connected but we have asked the police for more information.