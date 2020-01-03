Witnesses recall seeing LeClaire train derailment

An out-of-town couple says they are grateful to be alive after their car was involved in a train derailment in LeClaire Friday morning.

Around 11:04 a.m. officials from different organizations responded to a multiple car derailment. Guttenberg residents Mike and Tonya Schafer, parked their car outside the Buffalo Bill Museum when they heard the accident.

“We ran out to see what was going on and here is this wreckage circled around our vehicle and really it looks like it's untouched,” said Mike Schafer.

The couple is now waiting for officials to clean up. So they can be reunited with the maroon jeep they recently bought.

“We are just lucky, we didn't get hurt and grateful that we are alive at that point,” Mike said.

They credit their luck to a penny they received from an employee at the American Pickers antique business in LeClaire.

“Amy gave me a lucky penny and normally you just throw that in your purse and think nothing of it. This morning I put it in my jacket and felt like it was going to be a lucky penny,” said Tonya.

The accident that officials believe was due to a broken rail, forced businesses to close temporarily as officials evacuated the area.

“Cars were all over, off the tracks, on the tracks,” said Karla Higgin, an eye witness.

Karla Higgins works at Artswork. She said she heard a loud noise and came out to find around 20 train cars were derailed. Luckily, no one was injured.

“I’m still a little shook up about it but I am just glad there's nobody hurt,” she said.

Canadian Pacific officials say liquid was found to be running from one of the rail tanks. There are no indications that the chemical had or will impact the Mississippi River. As the cleanup continues, the Schafer’s are choosing to look on the bright side

“Yeah, what an adventure and now we are drinking a couple of beers,” Mike said.