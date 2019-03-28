Witnesses recall seeing moline crash and suspects running

A woman and two men are under arrest after police say their stolen vehicle hit and killed a Milan woman. 51-year-old Tammy Loos died in the crash. Police say a male in the car with her was injured but is expected to survive.

Traffic is flowing again on John Deere Road and 16th Street in Moline, but this area was a different scene almost 24 hours ago.

“I’ve never seen so many fire trucks and ambulances and police at the scene of an accident,” said Therese Lootens, a witness.

Police say a stolen vehicle out of Cedar County, Iowa was heading towards 53rd Street. They say 27-year-old Amy Taylor, 24-year-old Armand Cannon, and 25-year-old Alexander Garrels were in the car speeding and driving recklessly. They lost sight of the van and it later collided into Loos’s Ford Escape. The three face charges of possession of stolen property and reckless homicide.



“The firearm tired for a while to get that door open and they couldn't. So they finally took that person out from the driver side,” said Lootens.

51-year-old Tammy Loos of Milan died and the male passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A manager at Los Agaves Mexican Grill, who didn't want her face shown saw two males running from the scene. She says the males used a trash can to hop over the fence behind

the restaurant.

“Then the two guys jumped the fence and then the cop also jumped the fence. I figured it was a cop because he got a gun out and I was like okay, I am going inside, “ said a witness.

Many say they are still shaken up.

“Never seen the guys or anybody running, pulling guns out or anything. So that was kind of scary,” said a witness.

“It was trauma, I just felt so bad. It upset me and had tears in my eyes. Just makes you realize how short life is. That you can have it one minute and the next minute it's gone,” said Lootens.

Witnesses say they feel as it is getting nice out, crime is increasing.

TV6 reached out to the Moline Police Department and they said with the bank robbery Wednesday morning, the crash and the drive-by shooting a few days ago. They are just simply too busy to comment Thursday.