Woman Accused of Poisoning Husband with Drano

A Utah woman is accused of trying kill her boyfriend with Drano .

Police in South Salt Lake say 43-year-old Elle Weissman admitted to giving her partner Drano... When he thought it was medicine.

She said it was to help him into quote "an eternal sleep.'

After the boyfriend drank the cleaner, Weissman took him to an urgent care facility, where staff called police.

No word on the victim's condition, but at last report he was hospitalized.

Police will meet with the Salt Lake County district attorney's office this week.It's unclear whether the district attorney will file formal charges at that time.

