Woman accused of racist attacks in Iowa competent for trial

An Iowa woman accused of intentionally hitting children with her car because of their race has been ruled competent to stand trial.

KCRG reports court documents show a psychiatric evaluation found Nicole Poole competent. Poole is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Police have said she intentionally ran over an Hispanic girl and a black boy near Des Moines-area schools last December. Both children survived.

She is also charged in connection with an outburst at a convenience store in West Des Moines on the same day the children were hit. A judge found her incompetent to stand trial in February and she was ordered to receive treatment.