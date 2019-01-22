Woman accused of stealing from Iowa City church

A 23-year-old woman has been accused of stealing from an Iowa City church.

Authorities say Markell Leach, who lives in Iowa City, is charged with felony theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Records say Leach was issued a church credit card while working for First Baptist Church from June 2016 through April this year. She's accused of making about 1,400 unauthorized and fraudulent personal transactions totaling around $50,000.

