Woman accused of stealing money from fundraiser for sick person in LeClaire

Police have made an arrest following an investigation into theft from a charity fundraiser.

A LeClaire family held a fundraiser in March of 2019 to raise money to help cover medical expenses for their daughter. According to police, 59-year-old Barbara Ritter was in charge of organizing the vendor fair portion of the fundraiser. The family said Ritter failed to turn over donations from the vendors.

Police found that $972 was missing. They say Ritter deposited the funds into her personal bank account and admitted to using the money on personal financial obligations.

A warrant was issued and she was arrested on a 3rd-degree theft charge.