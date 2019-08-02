Woman adopts two dogs that had been at North Carolina shelter the longest

It's every shelter pet's dream and the kind of day those who work in animal shelters across the country dream about.

According to a post on the Asheville, North Carolina Humane Society's Facebook page, a woman named Leslie walked through the shelter's front doors on July 24. She asked which two dogs had been there the longest, with the most special needs.

"I'm here to take them both home with me," she said.

Shelter staff introduced Leslie to Sam, who has extensive medical issues and had been adopted and then returned, and Brutus, who has severe separation anxiety and was originally surrendered to be euthanized at 13 years old.

Shelter staff say they vowed to find the two dogs their forever home, no matter how long it took, and that day, they found it. They say Leslie has a three-story house and two-acres of fenced-in yard where Sam and Brutus will spend their golden years.

The post continued in part:

"As she walked them to the car, Leslie talked softly to these two sweet souls, with their creaky joints and grey muzzles, who have been through so much hardship. She told both Sam and Brutus that they now had a family to love them for the rest of their days. And Leslie assured Brutus especially, who panics when left behind, that he would never spend another moment alone ever again."

They say there wasn't a dry eye in sight as staff, board members and volunteers said goodbye to the two pups.