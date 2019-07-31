Woman allegedly steals dog from man having seizure

A grieving family was pleading for the safe return of their stolen dog. A Colorado police department answered their call for help.

The dog was with its 59-year-old owner at a 7-Eleven in Longmont Tuesday when the owner, who had been feeling sick all day, fell and suffered a seizure. According to police, surveillance video shows that as first responders worked to save the man's life, a woman walked over and took the dog.

The man later died at the hospital. The Longmont Police Department shared a message with the public asking for help in locating the animal.

At about 3:18 p.m. police provided an update. The pup was found by Deputy Police Chief Satur along Main Street. The dog is expected to be reunited with the family.

Police originally asked the suspect to do the right thing and bring the dog to the police station. The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information that could lead to identifying the suspect is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8555 and reference report 19-7137.

Copyright 2019 KKTV via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.

