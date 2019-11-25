Woman arrested, accused of killing grandmother’s dog

A Memphis woman faces felony animal cruelty charges after investigators say she killed her grandmother’s dog and left parts of it around the house.

Friday, Memphis Police arrested 18-year-old Kyoko Smith for the gruesome crime.

Investigators say Smith killed her grandmother's Shih Tzu, Lucy, by cutting off the dog's head and putting it in a dresser drawer.

She also allegedly took the dog's heart and put it in the freezer.

“I really hate to hear that; why someone would do that to a dog? I have no idea. Just sad to hear, very sad to hear,” said neighbor Kevin Gause.

One neighbor on Millers Pond Circle, who didn’t want to be identified, told WMC a chilling story of finding Smith looking over their fence late one night, staring at their dog.

“I asked her, 'Hey, what are you doing?' She said, 'Oh, your dog is cold. Your dog is cold.' That's the only thing she'd say,” one neighbor said.

The neighbors said Lucy’s owners are good people. One person even said they were helping to take care of their granddaughter, who was having problems.

“They're good neighbors. They came over, helped me out with my yard. I help them. So they're very friendly neighbors,” said Gause.

According to a police affidavit, Smith admitted to one of the dog's owners that she killed the dog. And they received pictures of the dead animal from Smith's mother.

Smith is charged with intentionally killing an animal, a felony.

Neighbors say their thoughts are with the dog's owners.

Smith is currently out on bond. She is due in court on Monday.

