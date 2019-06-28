Woman arrested after officers find her crying infant alone in hot car in Oklahoma

An Oklahoma woman was arrested Wednesday after police found her 14-month-old child alone inside a hot vehicle.

The vehicle was located in the parking lot of a wine and liquor store in Owasso.

The car was not running and the child was crying inside.

The body camera video shows the mother and another woman come back to the car. That's when an officer commanded them to open the doors.

That's when one officer took the sweaty, crying child out of the car and to a cool patrol vehicle.

Police say the child was wearing a wet diaper and showed signs of medical distress.

Police put handcuffs on the child's mother. 24-year-old Gretchen Markovics.

She is charged with child endangerment.

Officers said the child was inside the car for about 15 to 20 minutes.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and released into the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.