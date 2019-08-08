Woman arrested in Council Bluffs officer-involved shooting charged with murder

Authorities in Iowa are now connecting an officer-involved shooting from Wednesday morning to several murders in the area.

A 44-year-old woman, April Montello-Roberts, is behind bars facing a laundry list of charges including murder, attempted murder and burglary.

Officials say she was driving with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Troy Peterson when officers tried to pull her over for a traffic stop but she kept going.

When officers caught up with the pair Wednesday morning, Peterson fired at police according to officials. Officers returned fire, killing him on scene.

Police say they lost contact with the vehicle Montella-Roberts was driving for about a half-hour and within that time span, she managed to break into a home, killing a man inside.

"Anytime an incident like this happens where it's a critical incident, lives are changed forever," Council Bluffs Police Department's Tim Carmody said. "Whether you're the victim of the incident, or the officers involved it's never the same and we have to remember that. The focus should be on healing for them."

Investigators are now connecting the pursuit to the discovery of two bodies found earlier this week.