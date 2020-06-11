Woman arrested in Lee County on methamphetamine charges

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force have announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jill Sale. Sale, of Keokuk, was arrested on June 10 following an investigation by the task force into the illegal distribution of drugs in Lee County.

Officials say Sale is being charged with delivery of methamphetamine less than five grams, delivery of methamphetamine less than five grams within 1,000 feet of a public school, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Keokuk Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Justice and the funds administered by the Iowa Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.