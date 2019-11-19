Woman arrested on felony drug charges in Fort Madison

A Fort Madison woman has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of 25-year-old Shaunn Lynn Ellingson, of Fort Madison. She is being charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

She also had a felony warrant for violation of probation at the time of her arrest according to officials.

The arrest comes after officials say she was distributing illegal drugs in the Lee County area.

The Lee County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Fort Madison Police Department assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.