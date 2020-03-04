Woman charged after fatal hit and run from January in Davenport

Davenport police have charged a woman after a fatal hit and run that happened on Jan. 30.

Police have now charged Brianna Bailey, of Park View, with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Davenport, Iowa This is following the crash that killed 41-year-old Abigail Lee-Price. (KWQC)

Police have now charged Brianna Bailey, of Park View, with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Police say she was cited and released.

Just after 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 30, an officer on patrol discovered a woman lying in the roadway in the 5800 block of North Brady Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman, identified as 41-year-old Abigail Lee-Price, suffered from serious, life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the roadway.

Lee-Price died from her injuries on Feb. 5.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bailey came to the police department several hours after the crash and admitted her involvement.

She told police she was the driver and sole occupant of her white 2005 Buick LeSabre and that she did not contact police or return to the scene.

Instead, Bailey contacted friends and family, according to the affidavit.

She further admitted she drove past the scene and saw officers and squad cars there after the crash, according to the affidavit.