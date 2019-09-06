Woman charged after vehicle is stolen in Davenport

A Davenport woman is being charged after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police say on Tuesday, Aug. 27, police were called to Sam's Foods on Marquette Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers say 26-year-old Savannah Schultz, of Davenport, took a 2014 Ford Escape that did not belong to her. Police say she had no legal right to taking the vehicle.

Schultz is being charged with 1st-degree theft, a felony and is being held on a $10,000 bond.