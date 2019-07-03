Woman charged with arson following fire in Sterling

A woman is in custody and is being charged with arson in Whiteside County.

Officials with the Sterling Police Department say on Wednesday, July 3, police arrested 42-year-old Kelly L. Mewhirter, of Sterling.

She was arrested and charged with Residential Arson, Arson, Criminal Damage to Property and Reckless Conduct in regards to a structure fire that was reported around 5:15 a.m., on Monday, April 1.

No injuries were reported following the fire.

Mewhirter was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.