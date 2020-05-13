Woman charged with burglary and assault in Henry County, Iowa

A woman has been arrested and charged after a burglary and assault took place in Henry County according to officials.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office was called to the 100 block of West Market Street in Rome just before 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to officials with the sheriff's office, an investigation showed 38-year-old Lacey Woodsmall, of Mt. Pleasant, was committing a residential burglary and found by the residents in the area.

When she was confronted, officials say she assaulted one of the residents and then left the area.

Woodsmall was located a short time later and was placed under arrest.

Woodsmall was taken to the Henry County Jail where she was charged with burglary causing injury, stalking in violation of a protective order, 2nd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree theft.

Her bond was listed at $25,000.