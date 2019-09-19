Woman charged with driving under the influence at Quad City International Airport

A Davenport woman has been charged with driving under the influence after police say she hit multiple parked cars at the Quad City International Airport.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, Quad City International Airport police officers and Rock Island County deputy sheriffs responded to a crash on airport grounds. This was just before 11:20 p.m.

Officials say the driver, Roneatra McCorkle, of Davenport, was driving when she hit several parked vehicles, poles and a guardrail before being taken into custody.

McCorkle is charged with driving under the influence and other traffic offenses.