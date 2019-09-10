Woman charged with severing husband’s penis

A North Carolina woman is accused of tying up her husband and severing his penis with a knife.

Victoria T. Frabutt, 56, of Newport was arrested Tuesday and charged with malicious castration and kidnapping.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced it does not have a motive for the castration.

Deputies responded to the couple’s home around 4 a.m. on Tuesday where Frabutt’s husband told them what happened.

“Deputies were able to recover the body part where it was immediately put on ice and transported to medical personnel,” the sheriff said.

Frabutt’s 61-year-old husband is now hospitalized receiving care.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond with a first court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.