Woman considered armed and dangerous; wanted on meth charges

A woman who police consider armed and dangerous is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department.

Police say 21-year-old Jordanne Lizette Stephenson is wanted on possession of meth, obstructing justice charges and probation violation.

She is described as being 5'10 and weighing 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.