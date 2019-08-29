Woman convicted after child dies in bathtub in Winnebago County

A Loves Park woman was convicted of an endangerment charge after her one-year-old child's drowning death in a bathtub.

Stephanie Larson, 26, was found guilty of endangering the life of a child.

Police were called to a home in the 5100 Block of Rocky Lane for a medical assist on Oct. 23, 2017.

Officers say the victim, a one-year-old girl, was not breathing. Her father reportedly returned to the home after work around 6:30 p.m. and found his child floating in the bathtub.

The child received CPR treatment and was taken to the hospital, but did not survive, according to police.

Investigators later learned Larson had put her child in the bathtub, left her unattended and forgot about her. According to an autopsy from the Winnebago County Coroner's Office, the baby died from drowning.

Larson faces an extended term of up to ten years in prison. She is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 30.

Read the original version at www.wifr.com