Woman crashes car after seeing spider

A woman who told police she is “deathly afraid” of spiders crashed her car Wednesday after spotting one next to her as she was driving.

Cairo Police report the accident happened on Silver Spur Road when the 54-year-old motorist who was out running errands panicked upon noticing the spider.

She veered off the road and crashed into a stone wall.

A Cairo Police Facebook post shows the woman’s car with front end damage so severe that the car is a total loss, KWQC has learned.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for a leg injury.

“We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place,” the Cairo Police post reads.

“Lives depend on it.”