Woman didn’t know she was pregnant, gives birth in her bathtub

MONTGOMERY CO., Texas (KTRK/CNN) - A softball coach in Texas says she gave birth to a 7-pound girl but had no clue she was even pregnant.

Brittany Darilek says she thought she had an upset stomach until she pushed out Baby Madi. (Source: Family/KTRK/CNN)

Brittany Darilek says she thought she had an upset stomach until she pushed out Baby Madi. She said she never showed she was expecting or had the other normal signs of it.

"I got my menstrual cycle every month," the mother said. "I gained about 15 pounds."

Darilek says on Aug. 7, the day of Madelyne Blair's entrance into this world, she thought she was just sick.

The 22-year-old described it as excruciating pain but assumed she had digestive issues.

"I put her in the tub with warm water, and I went back to my office and was calling the doctor's office for her, to see if we need to call 911," said Sheila Darilek, Madi's grandmother.

Before doctors could weigh in, nature took over. One big push, and there was Madi - 20 1/2 inches long with bright blue eyes.

"At that point, I have taken her from Brittany," Sheila Darilek said. "I'm trying to hold the cordless phone, trying to hold the baby. I lift up, she's attached to the umbilical cord, so it looked pretty comical, I'm sure, in there."

Fast forward to now, Madi is here to melt hearts. Her family calls her a surprise blessing.

"We didn't know she was pregnant, so my first words were, 'Oh my gosh, your dad is going to kill you.'" The grandmother said.

Brittany Darilek's boyfriend and Madi's father was surprised, as anyone might suspect, but very happy.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.