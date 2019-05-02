Woman dies after being hit by car on I-80 in Davenport

One person has died following a vehicle accident in Davenport.

Police say on Thursday just before 3 a.m., police were called to a crash that involved a vehicle and one pedestrian on I-80 in the eastbound lanes. Officials say this was near mile marker 294.

Officials say the initial investigation shows an adult woman was walking in the eastbound lanes of travel when she was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound. The pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit and is ongoing. The woman's name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the police department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."