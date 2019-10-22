Woman dies after being hit by train in Galesburg

A woman has died after she was hit by a train in Galesburg. Police say on Monday, Oct. 21, just before 8:30 p.m. they were called to the Burlington Northern Sante Fe tracks for a report of someone who had been hit by a train.

Police say upon arrival, a witness told police the incident happened on the tracks at Ella Street and North Pearl Street. When officers arrived to the woman, she was found on the tracks and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified her as Carrie Miller, of Galesburg.

After speaking with the witness, police learned they had been walking together and they were crossing the tracks where a train was stopped. He told police that she fell as she was crossing and then the train began to move, hitting her.

An investigation is continuing by the Galesburg Police Department and BNSF Police. At this time, it appears she was crossing the tracks between cars at which time the train began to move.