Woman dies after deer goes through windshield

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) -- A Walford woman is dead after her vehicle struck a deer.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened aboput 5:20 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 30 at Q Avenue, about six miles east of Tama.
Troopers say 24-year-old Amy Smith of West Des Moines was driving a Toyota RAV 4 east on U.S. 30 when she hit the deer. It then went through the windshield and struck a passenger, 57-year-old Donna Smith.
The patrol says there were no other injuries.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which closed a portion of U.S. 30 Sunday evening.