Woman dies after deer goes through windshield

A Walford woman is dead after her vehicle struck a deer.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened aboput 5:20 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 30 at Q Avenue, about six miles east of Tama.

Troopers say 24-year-old Amy Smith of West Des Moines was driving a Toyota RAV 4 east on U.S. 30 when she hit the deer. It then went through the windshield and struck a passenger, 57-year-old Donna Smith.

The patrol says there were no other injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which closed a portion of U.S. 30 Sunday evening.

