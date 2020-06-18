Woman dies after tree falls on her in Whiteside County

A woman has died in after a tree fell on her in rural Fulton.

Officials with the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman. This happened in rural Fulton in the 17000 block of Diamond Road.

According to officials, 54-year-old Jodi Housenga was hit by the fallen tree and taken to the hospital. Officials say she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Fulton Fire and Ambulance department, Clinton Fire and Ambulance Departments responded along with Whiteside County deputies.