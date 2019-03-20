Woman dies after two-vehicle accident in Dubuque County

A woman is dead following a head-on crash in Dubuque County on Tuesday.

Officials say they were called to the westbound lane of Highway 20, west of Sullivan Road, for a two-vehicle accident. This happened shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Officials say the initial investigation shows a vehicle that was heading eastbound, driven by 83-year-old Kenneth Moss, of Dyersville, hit a vehicle that was heading westbound head-on. The westbound vehicle was driven by 21-year-old Logan Eigenburger, of Dubuque.

Both occupants in Moss' vehicle were taken to the hospital, as well as Eigenburger.

The passenger in Moss' vehicle, 80-year-old Mary Moss, also of Dyersville, died of her injuries.

Westbound traffic was rerouted for about two hours while crews worked to clear up the accident. Officials say total damage estimate is around $30,000.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, Farley Police Department, Dyersville Police Department, Farley Fire Department, Dyersville Fire Department and the Epworth Fire Department responded.

The accident remains under investigation.