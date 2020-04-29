Woman dies following car accident in Rock Island; police investigating

A woman has died after a single-vehicle accident in Rock Island according to police.

Police say Tuesday evening the police department responded to the accident at 13th Street and 7th Avenue.

According to police, a preliminary investigation showed the victim, 31-year-old Diana S. Johnson, of Rock Island, hit several light poles and street signs prior to crashing into a tree in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue.

Officials say Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Departments Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.