Woman fatally stabbed in Keokuk; man in custody

A man is in custody after police say he fatally stabbed a woman in Keokuk on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 300 block of Main Street for a stabbing victim. Police officials say a woman, Calove Sackman, of Keokuk, was taken to the hospital after being stabbed. She died of her injuries.

24-year-old Adam McCain was arrested and is being charged with 1st-Degree Murder. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

The investigation remains active.

The Keokuk Police Department was assisted by the Iowa State Division of Criminal Investigations, Lee County Sheriff's Office, Lee County Attorney's Office, Lee County Ambulance Service, Lee County Medical Investigator and the Keokuk Fire Department.