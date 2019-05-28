Woman fights off bear that opened her car door

A woman escaped injury Tuesday after a black bear approached her vehicle and successfully opened her car door while she was inside.

It happened in a yard near an Army National Guard training facility in Narragansett, according to the town’s animal control office.

“Thankfully she was able to secure herself in her vehicle after the bear opened the car door and she fought to shut it from inside,” Narragansett Animal Control (NAC) posted on its Facebook page.

“It is a bear, a wild animal. If sighted please secure yourself as quickly as possible!”

NAC posted photos of the woman’s encounter on Facebook and also noted the animal is capable of running 30 MPH.