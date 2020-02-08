Woman finds kidney donor for fiancé after spreading message painted on rocks

A woman’s painted rocks led to her fiancé's kidney transplant.

A woman painted rocks to help find a kidney donor for her fiance. (Source: WINK, CNN)

Robert Fallon was diagnosed with an aggressive form of kidney disease in 2017 and was in need of a kidney transplant, so his fiancée, Krystal Sparks, got creative.

“I started painting rocks and at first, it was just us that was spreading them and we would spread them on the way to Roanoke and on the way to Charlottesville to his appointments and stuff," Sparks said.

She says she painted hundred of rocks with Fallon’s blood type and an e-mail address.

Their family and friends helped her spread the rocks all over the country.

Their mission started in Virginia and reached all the way to Florida, where Lisa Brandt pitched in to help.

“Since I couldn’t help be a donor, I wanted to help spread her special message," Brandt said.

She painted more than a dozen rocks for Fallon.

“I sent some out to Colorado, Indiana, with my mother-in-law to Germany. I spread some myself in Italy just this last September just to get the word out there," Brandt said.

The couple says they are thankful for her help and makes their “heart explode.”

“It gives you hope that there’s still good people in the world," Fallon said.

After a two year search, Fallon found a donor and underwent a kidney transplant.

