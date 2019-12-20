Woman flown to Iowa City hospital following crash in Jo Daviess County

A woman was taken to the hospital and later flown to a hospital in Iowa City following a crash in Jo Daviess County.

Officials with the sheriff's office say on Thursday, just before 5 p.m., they responded to a crash in the area of Highway 20. This was just west of Williams Drive.

Once deputies arrived on the scene they were told by a witness that the driver tried to reenter the eastbound lane when they went off the right side of the road and into a ditch. The driver then continued on through a barbwire fence, through a field and came to a rest after crashing into an embankment according to the witness.

The driver, who officials have identified as Sandy Zink, was taken to the hospital by Galena Ambulance and then flown to Iowa City Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.