Woman flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Clinton

A woman is in the hospital after police say she was hit by a vehicle in Clinton over the weekend.

Police responded to River View Drive just after 2 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a pedestrian and vehicle accident.

Officials with the department tell TV6 the victim, who is just being identified as an adult woman, was standing near the rear of her vehicle and was trying to get into the vehicle when she was hit by a car. The woman then became trapped between both vehicles.

Police say this happened near a parking stall along River View Drive.

Police say the woman was treated at the scene by the Clinton Fire Department and was then airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals.

Her condition is not known at this time.

Police say no citations have been filed against the driver at this time.