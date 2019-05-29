Woman fought to keep bear from opening car door in Rhode Island

A Rhode Island woman came too close to a black bear for comfort when the animal tried to get inside her car.

With the bear trying to get inside her locked car, Brenda McCloskey used her cell phone to call 911 and took photos because she didn’t think anyone would believe her. (Source: Brenda McCloskey/WJAR/CNN)

Brenda McCloskey spotted a large black bear near the back of her parked Subaru while working in an isolated area Tuesday afternoon. She immediately ran to the vehicle and shut the door.

“At first, he tried to get in the driver’s side,” McCloskey said. “He was looking directly at me, and then he decided to go around to the other side where my lunch was.”

McCloskey says she had some crackers and a peach in the car, and the food enticed the bear to try getting inside on the passenger side.

“He opened the car door halfway,” McCloskey said. “I couldn’t lock it until it was completely closed, so it was a tug-of-war for what seemed like an eternity.”

McCloskey used her cell phone to call 911 and took photos while locked inside because she didn’t think anyone would believe her.

“He had both feet up on top of the roof of the car at one point,” she said. “When they got here, he had one paw and was biting at the door handle. I had gotten it locked at that point, but he was definitely still trying to get in."

When police arrived, they used their sirens to scare the bear away.

McCloskey was not injured in the incident. She says she didn’t drive away because she didn’t want to hurt the bear.

Animal control officials caution against getting close to black bears because they can run up to 30 miles per hour and unleash deadly attacks.

Copyright 2019 WJAR, Brenda McCloskey, Narragansett Animal Control via CNN. All rights reserved.