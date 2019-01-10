Woman found dead inside Dubuque County home following a fire

A house fire in Dubuque County has left one woman dead and a man injured. The Dubuque County Sheriff's office says around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, firefighters from the Sherill and Holy Cross Fire Departments were called to a home located along South Mound Road near Sherill.

After the fire was put out, crews found 53 year old Lisa Kloft dead inside the home. 52 year old John Ogelsby was taken to an area hospital but was later airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

His condition was not released.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal's office is investigating The cause of the house fire has not been determined.

