Woman gets suspended prison sentence, probation in Davenport stabbing case

A Moline woman has been given a suspended prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with a stabbing in Davenport in late December.

Kenra S. Campbell, 34, pleaded guilty in March to assault resulting in serious injury, a Class D felony.

Under the terms of her probation, she must follow through with substance abuse treatment recommendations; obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with recommended treatment; must abstain from alcohol and drugs; and obtain and maintain employment, court records show.

Campbell will not have to serve the sentence of up to five years in prison if she completes probation.

Just after 5 a.m. Dec. 27, Davenport police responded to an apartment in the 6500 block of Harrison Street for a stabbing.

Police found a man with injuries consistent with being stabbed and was taken to Genesis East for life-threatening injuries.

According to court records, Campbell was armed with a knife and stabbed the man multiple times.

Court records filed last month show she intended to rely on the defense of justification and diminished responsibility at trial.

The man’s brother, Michael L. Campbell, 38, told police he had shoved the man during an argument, according to court records. A witness said they saw Michael Campbell shove his brother multiple times and punch him in the head twice, according to court records.

Michael Campbell was charged with domestic abuse assault, a simple misdemeanor. The charge was dismissed in March, court records show.