Woman held captive 6 weeks freed at Iowa gas station after 911 calls

A woman who climbed inside the cab of a semi-truck last July in Pennsylvania was held captive for six weeks, sometimes at knifepoint, until she was freed last Saturday at a western Iowa gas station, according to recently filed court documents.

Amber Garrison, 26, of Smyrna, NY, met her alleged kidnapper on the dating app Plenty of Fish and then agreed to an in-person rendezvous at a truck stop on July 20.

Court documents state Garrison did not leave the inside of the truck until August 31, the day she was set free at a Casey’s convenience store off Interstate 80 in Adair County, Iowa.

James S. Smith, Jr., 32, of Mexico, NY, is charged with kidnapping and domestic assault with a weapon after investigators said he forced Garrison to remain inside his cab without allowing her to contact family or use her cellphone.

Garrison “had visible injuries on numerous locations on her body” including blood coming from both her nostrils, bruises and abrasions, court documents state.

Garrison told investigators Smith held a knife to her, beat her, and “threatened to kill her and kill himself.”

At one point during her captivity, Garrison said Smith discovered she was listed on Facebook as a missing person from New York, at which point Smith told her to contact her mother and a New York state trooper to tell them she was not missing.

Before she was released, the Adair County 911 dispatch center had received calls from what appeared to be a female voice which could be heard “asking someone to drop the knife.”

However, the caller’s exact location could not be determined “due to the fact that the female never spoke to dispatch.”

The ordeal ended when Garrison let her go after she promised not to call police, investigators said.

While he would not speak about this case specifically, Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater said it is an example of why there has been a push in recent years to educate law enforcement about human trafficking.

“There is supposed to be somewhere in the neighborhood of 80,000 people traveling on I-80 daily, so anything can happen at any time, anywhere,” Vandewater said.

“[Human trafficking] happens probably more than we know.”

Smith is jailed on a $1 million bond – an extraordinarily high sum for Adair County, population 7,000.

“Certainly being a [long haul] truck driver and being from New York makes him more of a flight risk,” Vandewater said.

“So, it makes sense in my eyes.”