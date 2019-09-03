Woman housing 97 dogs to protect them from Hurricane Dorian

A woman in Nassau, Bahamas opened her home to 97 rescue dogs to help protect them from Hurricane Dorian.

Chella Phillips has helped save nearly 1,000 homeless and abandoned dogs in the Bahamas over the past four years through her animal refuge The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas.

Phillips posted Sunday on Facebook that the experience has been "insane." She said 79 of the dogs are inside her master bedroom and none of them have "dared" to jump on her bed.

"We may not get hit as hard as other islands and the saddest part is that after the hurricane leave the Bahamas, some islands will take a long time to recover... Each island has an abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide a CAT 5 monster and only God can protect them now," Phillips wrote.

Phillips said she barricaded the refugee and has music playing and the AC blowing for the animals.

She said many people donated crates for the scared and sick dogs.

Phillips' said all donations to her rescue, The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas, is appreciated.