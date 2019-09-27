Woman hurt after hatchet attack at Wildcat Den, suspect hurt after falling from cliff

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident Friday that left a man and a woman hospitalized.

According to a captain with the department, deputies were called to Wildcat Den State Park around 1:00 p.m. for a disturbance. During the course of the investigation, deputies determined a domestic disturbance took place and a man “attacked/attempted to attack” a female with a hatchet.

When deputies arrived at the park, the man had already left the area. He was located about an hour later after deputies say he fell approximately 50 feet from a cliff and sustained “significant injuries”.

The sheriff’s office says the female was taken to a Muscatine hospital and the man was transported to a Davenport hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved in the incident.

