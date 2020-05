Illinois State Police are investigating a crash between a mini van and a semi.

According to a news release, 70-year-old Diana Taylor of Media, Illinois had pulled onto the shoulder of Highway 67 Monday just before 1 p.m. When she tried to pull back into traffic, her Chrysler mini-van hit a semi.

Taylor was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

ISP says the investigation is still going on and charges are pending.