Woman in Rhode Island arrested after 9-year-old dies in "unacceptable" conditions

Rhode Island officials are investigating after an adopted girl with significant special needs died.

Her adoptive mother is already facing charges of child abuse.

The director of the Rhoad Island Department of Children, Youth and Families said that a worker has been placed on leave after the death of a 9-year-old girl with special needs was found dead in a filthy home.

DCYF Director Trista Piccola became emotional at a morning news conference where she addressed the girl's death.

The girl was found dead in a bathtub.

Her adoptive mother, Michele Rothgeb was arrested Sunday.

Piccola said the other seven children in Rothgeb's care have been removed and placed in other homes.

The 9-year-old who died has Cerebral Palsy and was left alone in a bathtub for hours inside of the home.

Officers found what they say were deplorable conditions, with human waste and trash throughout the home.

Piccola confirmed that DCYF staff visited the home in January 2018 and again over the summer.

During those visits, the family refused to give social workers access to the second floor.

It appears the issue was neither escalated, nor investigated further.

"We want to understand what happened," Piccola said. "We want to understand how she and her seven brothers and sisters came to be in this situation ... The conditions that these children were living in are completely unacceptable and we're reviewing every aspect of this case in its entirety."

Four state employees are under investigation in the girls' death.

One was placed on administrative leave and the three others were put on restricted duty.