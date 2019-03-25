Woman injured during stabbing at Walmart, Davenport police ask for information

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed Sunday night in Davenport.

Police say on Sunday, March 24, shortly after 10 p.m., police were called to the 3100 block of West Kimberly Road. They were called for a report of 10-12 people "actively fighting" near the entrance of Walmart.

Police say during the fight, one woman was stabbed.

The crowd broke up and left before officers arrived on scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".