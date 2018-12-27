Woman is charged with assaulting an officer after officials say she drove towards a uniformed deputy

A woman has been taken into custody in Davenport following an incident Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 38-year-old Elizabeth Ann Damon.

Scott County Deputies responded to the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Davenport for a civil commital. Upon entry to the home, officials say Damon was assaulting her mother and left the back of the home.

Officials say a few minutes later they found Damon in the 1300 block of West 13th Street. As deputies tried to approach Damon, officials say she got into a Dodge Caravan and intentionally backed into a marked squad and then onto the sidewalk in the direction of a deputy.

Officials say she then left the area and was located later shortly after 11 a.m. Deputies say she returned to her home and after a short foot pursuit she was taken into custody without incident.

According to the Scott County Inmate Listing's website, she is being charged with Driving While Barred, Driving Under Suspension, Leaving Scene of Accident, No Insurance, No SR 22, Reckless Driving and Domestic Abuse, all misdemeanors. She is also charged with Assault on a Police Officer While Displaying a Weapon and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, all felonies.